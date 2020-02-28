RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.62-$1.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. RLJ Lodging Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.62-1.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.29.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

