Rosenblatt Securities Lowers NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target to $9.00

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NPTN. B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on NeoPhotonics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.84.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $304.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $181,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

