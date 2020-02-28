Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 22.50 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 22.50 price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 22.55.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

