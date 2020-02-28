RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion.RR Donnelley & Sons also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.95 EPS.

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $156.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.73.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RR Donnelley & Sons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

