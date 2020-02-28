Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 493,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 222,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 704.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 144,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 136,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Intrexon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Intrexon stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 1,034,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.36. Intrexon Corp has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

In other Intrexon news, Chairman Randal J. Kirk bought 5,972,696 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $39,247.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,734 shares in the company, valued at $610,599.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $213,533. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

