Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 63,073 America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of America First Multifamily Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATAX traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.34.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.78% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

