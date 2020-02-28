Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of Triton International stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $33.63. 1,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. Triton International Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.