Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 7,911.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,351 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after acquiring an additional 661,766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 559,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2,175.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 222,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $83,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,624 shares in the company, valued at $377,363.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,504 shares of company stock valued at $441,635 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,206. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $644.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

