Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,084 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 220.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $283,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,135. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

