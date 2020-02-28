Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,454 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 563.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $133,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,562.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 25,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,003,283.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,744. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSCT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 51,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,128. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSCT. UBS Group lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forescout Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

