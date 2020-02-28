Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 38,026 Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 1,296.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,026 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of DASAN Zhone Solutions worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 46,145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 240.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DZSI remained flat at $$7.70 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $172.18 million, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.12.

DZSI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI).

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.