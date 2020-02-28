Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 43,894 CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 43,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 148,740 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 106,280 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,756. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $329.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Nomura decreased their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.