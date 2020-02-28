Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Changyou.Com were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYOU. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 455,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 70,343 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

CYOU stock remained flat at $$10.70 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,474. Changyou.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYOU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Changyou.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Changyou.Com Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.