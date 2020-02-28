Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144,854 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,189,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Office Depot by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 960,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Office Depot by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 937,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Office Depot by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,316,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897,964 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Office Depot by 2,249.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 524,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 501,918 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 55,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,607. Office Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Office Depot had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Office Depot’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Office Depot Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

