Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of International Money Express worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,408. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. International Money Express Inc has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of -0.31.

In other news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

