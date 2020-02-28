Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flex by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 161,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $304,253.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,281 shares in the company, valued at $14,217,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,380 shares of company stock worth $3,409,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

