Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Lydall worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lydall by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lydall by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Lydall by 118.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lydall by 167.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 381,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,118. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $224.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.91. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.34). Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

