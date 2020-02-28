Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,209 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equity BancShares were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Equity BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EQBK. BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,782. Equity BancShares Inc has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity BancShares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

