Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $362,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

JHG traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,288. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

