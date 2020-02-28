Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $419,000 Position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 918.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 40.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,277,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 330,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,515,614. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Safehold stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.42. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

