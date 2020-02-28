Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of SBCF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. 1,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.