Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $438,000 Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 314.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,344 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Consolidated Communications worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNSL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.39 million, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.04 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.