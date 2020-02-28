Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $474,000 Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 24.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 30.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 11.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 118.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,234. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -200.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Svb Leerink raised their price objective on Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amarin from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.