Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 258.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,146 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of First Bank worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRBA. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its position in shares of First Bank by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,263,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Bank by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

First Bank stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Bank has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $193.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.39.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. First Bank had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 7.83%. On average, analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

