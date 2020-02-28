Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $431,000 in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of NYSE THR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. 1,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.44. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Thermon Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

