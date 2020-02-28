Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 43,902 Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,902 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Castlight Health by 1,293.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Castlight Health by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Castlight Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 323,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 161,715 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Castlight Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.05.

In other news, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $42,824.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 38,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $46,912.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,480.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,233 shares of company stock valued at $165,328. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Castlight Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.42. Castlight Health Inc has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

