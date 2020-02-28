Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 94,000 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 321.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Venator Materials worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 32.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNTR shares. UBS Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 4,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,760. The company has a market cap of $316.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.93. Venator Materials PLC has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

