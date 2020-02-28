Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 136,963 Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,437 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 136,963 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of J C Penney worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in J C Penney by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,704 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,974 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in J C Penney by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,410 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,871 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in J C Penney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in J C Penney by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,777 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J C Penney alerts:

JCP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. J C Penney Company Inc has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $221.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.80.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.