Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,122 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $4.06 on Friday, hitting $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $69.99 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

