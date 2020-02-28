Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,376 Shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,376 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Points International worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Points International by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 100,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,489. The company has a market capitalization of $226.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Points International Ltd. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $19.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

Several research firms recently commented on PCOM. Acumen Capital began coverage on Points International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

