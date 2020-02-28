Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,532 Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Viewray worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viewray in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Viewray in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in Viewray by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 533,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 193,750 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Viewray in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viewray by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on VRAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viewray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,228. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.23. Viewray Inc has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.70.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

