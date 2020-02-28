Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 39,050 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,050 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marchex were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marchex by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Marchex during the third quarter valued at $133,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in Marchex by 1.5% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Marchex by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marchex by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 78,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,581 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $49,946.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 160,910 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $627,549.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,236,400 shares of company stock worth $4,056,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of MCHX stock remained flat at $$2.56 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,086. Marchex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 million, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

