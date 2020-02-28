Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,773 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2,982.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,595. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 385.71%.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $67,620.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,441 shares in the company, valued at $992,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $83,406.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,592.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

