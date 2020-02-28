Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,600 Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exterran were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Exterran by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 1,437.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 132,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 19.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Exterran by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exterran alerts:

Shares of EXTN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 1,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,159. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Exterran Corp has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $186.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exterran Corp will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXTN shares. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.