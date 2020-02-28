Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $458,000 Position in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Apyx Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APYX. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 37,616 shares during the period. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APYX. BidaskClub upgraded Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of APYX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.60. 104,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,626. The stock has a market cap of $237.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Apyx Medical Corp has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

