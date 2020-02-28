Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Ashford stock remained flat at $$21.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552. Ashford Inc has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

