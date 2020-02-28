Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of GECC stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,595. Great Elm Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $74.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

