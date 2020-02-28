Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $4,177,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $145,190,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

NYSE:SPT traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,638. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

