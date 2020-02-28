Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507,939 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,454,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 price target (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

