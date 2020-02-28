SafeInsure (SINS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $318,621.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $161,280.00 and approximately $318,621.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00349199 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010758 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022413 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000992 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,479,763 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

