Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €142.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €142.00 ($165.12) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €148.30 ($172.44).

SAF stock opened at €123.40 ($143.49) on Friday. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($107.40). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €143.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €140.60.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

