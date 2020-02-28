SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $50.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Shares of SAGE opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.43. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 167.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 55.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

