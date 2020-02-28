salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $154,605.24 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.49, for a total value of $154,605.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,292.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

salesforce.com stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.19. The stock had a trading volume of 538,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.34, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from to in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

