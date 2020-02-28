salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.875-4.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.16-3.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.03.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $166.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.62. The company has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of 830.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $99,454.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,315 shares of company stock valued at $87,176,376. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.