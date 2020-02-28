salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Roth Capital

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from to in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.03.

NYSE:CRM traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.36. 1,164,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.84, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 505,315 shares of company stock valued at $87,176,376. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

