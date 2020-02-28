salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective increased by analysts at Cowen from to in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.03.

Shares of CRM traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.36. 1,164,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.62. The company has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $802,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,315 shares of company stock valued at $87,176,376. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

