Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $122.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.60 and its 200 day moving average is $153.43. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $111.77 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

