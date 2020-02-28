Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Underperform Rating for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO (NYSE:NIO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NIO. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. 476,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,268,600. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. NIO has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.90.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIO by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 86,714 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NIO by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NIO by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 531,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.