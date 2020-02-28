SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

SAP stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

