SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Chairman Steven E. Bernstein Sells 1,531 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SBAC opened at $263.17 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $178.85 and a one year high of $309.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 204.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.94.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after buying an additional 298,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,462,000 after acquiring an additional 89,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,044,000 after acquiring an additional 149,448 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

